Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Invests $237,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

Waters Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WAT opened at $299.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.94. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

