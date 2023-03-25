Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 740 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EFAV stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

