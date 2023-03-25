Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.31. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 134,984 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.