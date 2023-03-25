Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.31. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 134,984 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

