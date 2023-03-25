CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Trading 13.2% Higher

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Rating) rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.26). Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.23).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Trading Up 11.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £357,600.00 and a PE ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.82.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund

(Get Rating)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.