CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.87%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $91,614.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $233,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.