CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Boosted by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $191.71 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.54.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

