Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.97

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.97 and traded as high as $45.03. Cedar Fair shares last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 124,168 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 61.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

