Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CLRB opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Featured Stories

