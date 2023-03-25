Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
IPSC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Century Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $14.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Century Therapeutics Company Profile
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
