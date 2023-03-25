Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

IPSC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $14.00.

In related news, insider Luis Borges sold 15,597 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $55,369.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,244.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

