Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.47. 869,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

