Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.89. The stock had a trading volume of 57,245,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,088,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

