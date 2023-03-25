Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,904 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 26,246 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.05. 5,269,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,051. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

