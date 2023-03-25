Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Shares of MA traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,971,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,896. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

