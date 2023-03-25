Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,625,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,047,444. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.