Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 497 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in McKesson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,328,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $10.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.56. 1,011,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

