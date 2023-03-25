Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $334,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in GSK by 39.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,443,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.58) to GBX 1,400 ($17.19) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,535 ($18.85) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.
GSK Company Profile
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
