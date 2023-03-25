Chainlink Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.20 or 0.00026259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.73 billion and $295.34 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00358551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.56 or 0.26060737 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010178 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,099,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that provides data to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing developers to create secure and reliable decentralized applications. Founded in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis, it was initially funded by a seed investment from the Web3 Foundation. The Chainlink network bridges the real world and the blockchain, connecting smart contracts to reliable and tamper-proof data sources known as oracles, which provide secure and up-to-date data to the smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

