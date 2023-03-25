Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.66. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.75.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
