Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $14,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after purchasing an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,144,000 after acquiring an additional 331,084 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after acquiring an additional 197,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $193.79 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $308.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.58.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.