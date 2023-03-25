Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in JD.com by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 59,387 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 761.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 54,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in JD.com by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $40.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.48.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BOCOM International cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
