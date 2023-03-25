Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 71,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $223.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $283.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

