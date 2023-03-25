China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Trading Down 9.2%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. 126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Feihe from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded China Feihe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

