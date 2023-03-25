China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.59.
China Pharma Company Profile
