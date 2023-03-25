China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.59.

China Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.