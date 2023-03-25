Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BP from GBX 527 ($6.47) to GBX 549 ($6.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.11) to GBX 605 ($7.43) in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered BP to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 590 ($7.25) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 500 ($6.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 585 ($7.18) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 639.86 ($7.86).

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP opened at GBX 486.30 ($5.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4,533.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 519.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 485.77.

BP Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -18,181.82%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £373.62 ($458.82). Insiders have acquired a total of 213 shares of company stock valued at $111,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Read More

