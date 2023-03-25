CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.80.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

