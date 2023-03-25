CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $59.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.80.

CMS Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after buying an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,134,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

