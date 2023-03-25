Coin98 (C98) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.99 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $47.46 million and $10.99 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.52 or 0.01185564 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.31 or 0.01519857 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019687 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

