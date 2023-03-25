Coin98 Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 11% against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $46.38 million and $10.19 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.79 or 0.01192429 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.88 or 0.01516537 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019569 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

