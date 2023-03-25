CoinField Coin Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinField Coin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $73.49 million and $2,518.38 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com . CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

