Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. 20,371,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,307,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

