Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

