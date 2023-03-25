Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Issues Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,477,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 58.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 283,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 154.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 357,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after buying an additional 216,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

