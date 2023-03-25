Comparing DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and DoubleVerify’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $4.39 billion 4.62 $103.71 million $0.32 215.75 DoubleVerify $452.42 million 10.70 $43.27 million $0.25 117.00

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleVerify. DoubleVerify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 2.36% 2.70% 2.02% DoubleVerify 9.56% 5.16% 4.35%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zoom Video Communications and DoubleVerify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 18 5 0 2.12 DoubleVerify 0 1 8 0 2.89

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus target price of $92.69, indicating a potential upside of 34.26%. DoubleVerify has a consensus target price of $34.10, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of DoubleVerify shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Zoom Video Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

