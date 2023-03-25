Conflux (CFX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $376.60 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $891.92 million and approximately $376.60 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,497.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00337550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.00588604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00073119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.12 or 0.00455033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003638 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,657,013,065 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,656,797,041.5817833 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36945719 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $437,963,854.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

