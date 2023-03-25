Conflux (CFX) One Day Volume Hits $340.69 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Conflux has a market cap of $854.18 million and $340.69 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,657,140,994 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,657,057,019.377625 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.33107706 USD and is down -10.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $396,721,384.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

