Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $104.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.84.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 284,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after acquiring an additional 95,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 92,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,765 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

