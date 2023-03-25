Contrasting POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) & EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05% EMCORE -35.93% -25.46% -16.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for POET Technologies and EMCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A EMCORE 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EMCORE has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.21%. Given EMCORE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than POET Technologies.

54.9% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and EMCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 323.77 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -78.60 EMCORE $124.13 million 0.34 -$24.33 million ($1.02) -1.10

POET Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMCORE. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCORE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EMCORE beats POET Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

