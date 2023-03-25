Country Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Country Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.27 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.29.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.