Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) a $275.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.82.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $267.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $661.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.13. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.