Credit Suisse Group Cuts 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $9.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.09.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. 2U has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $516.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,707,000 after buying an additional 458,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,476 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,609,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

