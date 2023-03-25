Credit Suisse Group Cuts Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 980

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 980 ($12.03) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,017.86.

NYSE:PSO opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. Pearson has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 6,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

