CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.89.

Shares of CRSP opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The business’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

