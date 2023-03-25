Crypto.com Coin (CRO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $92,395.91

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $49.48 million and approximately $92,395.91 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00011323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00331380 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.84 or 0.25922649 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin was first traded on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 15,793,486 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency payment platform that offers a mobile app for Android and iOS devices to transact, store, monitor, and manage cryptocurrencies. The platform also provides investment tools and MCO Visa cards. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Crypto.com and serves as a medium of exchange within the platform. The MCO Token Sale in 2017 raised US$26.7 million.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.