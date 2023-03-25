Curve DAO Token Hits Market Cap of $680.01 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00003310 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $680.01 million and approximately $56.32 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00358551 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.56 or 0.26060737 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010178 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Profile
Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,921,399,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,725,906 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Curve DAO Token Token Trading
