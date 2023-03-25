Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 21,256 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.6% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.27. 2,972,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,902. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.