Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

LOW stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,648. The firm has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

