Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 4,782 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.16. 6,217,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,531. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $107.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

