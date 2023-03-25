Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.97. 10,448,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.23.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

