Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.22. The stock had a trading volume of 490,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,733. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

