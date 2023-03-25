Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 18,812 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 665.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. 501,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,436. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $106.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.66.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

